Homes and cars were damaged after tornadoes ripped through Clearwater Beach and Crystal River in Florida, on October 12, local media reported.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed two tornadoes on Thursday, with wind gusts of 125 mph recorded in Crystal River and 115 mph in Clearwater.

Footage posted to Facebook by Michelle Dal Pos shows a tornado near her home at Clearwater Beach.

A Tornado Watch was in place until 3pm on Thursday for portions of northern and central Florida, the NWS Storm Prediction Center said.

Credit: Michelle Dal Pos via Storyful