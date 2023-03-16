A train carrying corn syrup derailed in Mohave County, Arizona, on Wednesday, March 15.

The train was initially reported to be carrying hazardous material. Mohave Valley Daily News reported that the train was carrying “hazardous material,” citing Anita Mortenson, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

The Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway later said that the train was carrying corn syrup, CNN reported, citing a company spokesperson.

This footage was captured by Chris Higa, and shows emergency personnel at the scene of the derailment.

Credit: Chris Higa via Storyful