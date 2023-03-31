A young trainee pilot managed to safely land a small aircraft that was missing a crucial part after an experienced pilot coached her through the landing in Michigan on March 24, media reported.

Footage by Bryce Himebaugh captures the moment Taylor Hash, 21, landed safely – if somewhat ungracefully – at the Oakland County International Airport. It was her third solo flight ever, media reported.

Hash was guided over the radio by veteran pilot Chris Yates, after he told the control tower that her plane had lost its “nose wheel tire” on the runway.

“It’s hard to think about what could have happened. The plane could’ve ended up in the grass, in the dirt, flipped over,” Hash told WXYZ.

As Hash landed, the nose of her plane hit the cement and left an indent, WXYZ reported.

Credit: Bryce Himebaugh via Storyful