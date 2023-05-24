Residents of Guam were braced for impact as Typhoon Mawar headed toward the US island territory, local media reported on May 23.

Flights were cancelled and evacuation orders were issued to residents of low-lying areas, KUAM News reported.

On Monday, May 22, US President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration and “ordered Federal assistance to supplement Commonwealth and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Typhoon Mawar beginning on May 22, 2023, and continuing.”

Mawar strengthened into typhoon over the western Pacific Ocean between May 19 and 22, researchers said.

The Category 4 storm was expected to make landfall on Wednesday, local media reported.

Credit: @Sean13213341 via Storyful