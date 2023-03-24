SAN FRANCISCO, C.A. (WNCT) — At least two people died after being crushed by falling trees in the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday, March 21, local media reported.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service forecasted strong winds to last into Tuesday night and warned people to remain vigilant for falling trees.

On Wednesday, stormy weather continued in the area, with multiple flood warnings in place.

This footage was captured by Jared Blanton, who said he recorded it in Richmond, California, at around 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Credit: Jared Blanton via Storyful