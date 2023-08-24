PORT ARANSAS, T.X. (WNCT) — A tropical storm carrying 50 mph winds and heavy rain made landfall in Texas’s Padre Island on Tuesday morning, August 22, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) confirmed.

The storm, called Harold, made landfall around 10 am CDT and was expected to continue moving inland over southern Texas and northern Mexico, the NHC said. The center predicted the storm would weaken to a tropical depression later Tuesday.

Carla Hamed said she filmed this footage in Port Aransas on Tuesday.

A flash flood warning, a coastal flood warning, and a tropical storm warning were all in effect for Port Aransas on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.