The National Hurricane Center (NHC) confirmed a cyclone churning in the Atlantic Ocean had strengthened to a tropical storm on Friday, September 22.

Weather officials warned that coastal areas of North Carolina and Virginia should prepare for heavy rain, gusty winds, and marine hazards including storm surge.

Twitter user @WaltDawgNC said he filmed this footage of the tide at Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Friday.

A flood watch, a storm surge watch, and a tropical storm warning were all in effect for Emerald Isle, with the National Weather Service warning of a storm surge up to 3 feet.

Credit: @WaltDawgNC via Storyful