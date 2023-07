A set of baby Asian elephant twins squabbled over pieces of bagel tossed into their enclosure at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York.

The zoo called the twins’ birth last October a “miracle” as elephant twins are very rare, they said.

This footage posted to Facebook by the zoo shows twin babies Yaad and Tukada vying for the tasty carbs.

Credit: Rosamond Gifford Zoo via Storyful