Two endangered Eastern quoll joeys came into the care of Aussie Ark, an animal sanctuary in rural New South Wales, after becoming separated from the mother, the sanctuary announced on October 14.

The brother-sister pair was born in July to mother ‘Quollar Eclipse’ at the Ark’s Species Recovery Unit, they said.

“This mother had a full pouch with six young, and the pair had become separated from her. After careful observation – and the mother not returning – Aussie Ark staff decided they had to intervene and take the joeys into care.”

Aussie Ark Wildlife Ranger Tyler Lowe, seen in this footage, was tasked with hand-raising the siblings, whom they named Jessie and James, the sanctuary said.

“They have four bottle-feeds a day, with one in the middle of the night,” Lowe said. “Because quolls are nocturnal, the joeys love that night feed. I’m not getting much sleep…but it’s worth it!”

The Eastern quoll was declared extinct on the Australia mainland in 1963 and can now only be found in the wild in Tasmania, according to the Australian Museum and the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

