Two baby red pandas were seen cuddling with their mom at the Whipsnade Zoo in England recently. The zoo announced the cubs were born on June 25 and weighed only about four ounces. Red pandas are considered an endangered species with only approximately 10,000 left in the wild, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Two endangered red pandas born at zoo in England
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now