Fifteen people were rescued and two were unaccounted for after a five-alarm fire tore through under-construction apartment buildings in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday, May 18, fire officials said..

The blaze broke out at the site of Modera SouthPark, a multi-story two-building complex being developed by Mill Creek Residential next to SouthPark shopping mall.

This footage from John Alley was posted on Twitter at 9:37 am, shortly before the Charlotte Fire Department (CFD) confirmed its was at the scene, and shows dense, dark plumes of smoke billowing from the site of the fire.

Due to the size of the blaze stretching the fire department’s resources, multiple fire crews from surrounding counties provided support to ensure adequate coverage across the city, the CFD said.

The fire department urged anyone with a family member who was working at the site and whom they are unable to locate to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Credit: @thejohnalley via Storyful