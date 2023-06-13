Two Asian small-clawed otters were born at an aquarium in Japan recently. Toba Aquarium said staff are caring for the pups born on May 23 and May 24 after two others in the same litter died shortly after birth. The aquarium also added that the Asian small-clawed otter is the smallest otter species in the world and are especially popular in Japan for their cute faces.
Two otters born at aquarium in Japan
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now