BROOKFIELD, I.L. (WNCT) — Asha the reticulated giraffe made her public debut at the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois recently.

The zoo said the two-year-old is already 10 feet tall and still growing. The zoo also said the giraffe was transferred from another zoo for breeding purposes based on a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Giraffe Species Survival Plan because the species is listed as endangered.

Video credit: CBS News