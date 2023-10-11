A storm heading toward the US island territory of Guam was upgraded to a typhoon on October 10, local officials said, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph recorded, and warnings of possible flooding in place.

Footage here, posted to Instagram by @ngmmz8_, shows windy conditions near the Crowne Plaza Resort, in Guam, as Typhoon Bolaven lay some 70 miles east-northeast of the island.

Guam Homeland Security said the island was experiencing a “heavy rain event” as the typhoon passed. “Rainfall amounts up to 8-14 inches are expected through Wednesday morning,” the agency said.

Credit: @ngmmz8_ via Storyful