SOUTH KOREA (WNCT) — Typhoon Khanun made landfall in the southeast of South Korea on Thursday, August 10, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

Satellite imagery shows the storm barrelling toward Japan and South Korea over two days, and the storm making landfall near Geoje.

Forecasters warned of “very strong and heavy rain, strong wind, high waves” as the storm moved north with maximum wind speeds of 64 mph.

The typhoon was expected to drop nearly 8 inches of rain in some areas, the weather service said.