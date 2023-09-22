Researchers from two UK universities have discovered what they say is the oldest known wooden structure, which they found at the Kalambo Falls, in Zambia, and, at almost 500,000 years old, predates the emergence of Homo sapiens.

The team, from the University of Liverpool and the University of Aberystwyth, say the structure is at least 476,000 years old. The discovery was first made in 2019, and the final results of the analysis of the wooden structure were published on September 20.

The archaeologists think the two large logs they found were joined together to make a structure, possibly the foundation of a platform or part of a dwelling.

Once the discovery was made, the wooden structure was brought to the UK for further analysis, conducted by researchers at Aberystwyth University.

Prof Larry Barham, from the University of Liverpool’s Department of Archaeology, said whoever built this structure “transformed their surroundings to make life easier, even if it was only by making a platform to sit on by the river to do their daily chores. These folks were more like us than we thought.”

Credit: University of Liverpool via Storyful