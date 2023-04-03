A playful dog frolicked in freshly fallen snow in Eden, Utah, on Monday, April 3, as a storm battered parts of the state.

This footage, filmed by Barbie Sunderland, shows a dog named Copper diving through a snow-buried yard in Eden.

The powerful storm had dumped over 11 inches of snow in Eden, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The storm was expected to continue until Wednesday and would dump more than two feet of snow in some areas, the NWS said.

Credit: Barbie Sunderland via Storyful