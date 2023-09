Drone footage captured over Morgan County, Utah, showed vibrant fall foliage on Saturday, September 23, marking the official start to the season in the northern hemisphere.

The video was posted by Scott T. Taylor, a resident of Magna, who said they shot along State Highway 65 near Big Mountain Summit.

Fall foliage typically peaks in the region from mid-September to early-October, according to the Utah Office of Tourism.

Credit: Scott T. Taylor via Storyful