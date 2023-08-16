NEWBRIDGE, IRELAND (WNCT) — A car on fire at a McDonald’s Drive Thru in Newbridge, Ireland, caused road closures on Tuesday, August 15.

Reports said the fire, which started in the vehicle parked outside the restaurant, eventually spread to the building itself.

Footage recorded on Moorfield Road shows a car in flames outside the restaurant.

Police said Moorfield Road was closed on Thursday due to the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the vehicle fire was not known.

Credit: Joe Shaw via Storyful