SANTO DOMINGO (WNCT) — Vehicles were trapped and roads were closed in Santo Domingo on November 18, when the wall of an overpass collapsed during severe flooding across the Dominican Republic.

Video released by the country’s Civil Defense (Defensa Civil Republica Dominicana) shows rescue operations at the February 27 overpass, where at least four vehicles were trapped, according to reports

The city’s mayor Carolina Mejía said on X that firefighters and emergency workers were coordinating rescue efforts.

The Domincan Republic’s emergency operations center confirmed 29 provinces were under alert for flooding due to heavy rainfall, including eight provinces under red alert.

Credit: Defensa Civil Republica Dominicana via Storyful