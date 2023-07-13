President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Vermont on Tuesday, July 12, after several days of record-breaking rainfall triggered severe flooding in parts of the state.

On Wednesday, Vermont Emergency Management said swift-water rescue teams performed more than 175 water rescues, but no serious injuries or fatalities were reported due to the flooding.

Footage filmed by AJ Murray shows fast-flowing water gush from Fairfax Falls near homes and roads in Fairfax on Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, more excessive rainfall was possible for the region on Thursday and Friday.

Credit: AJ Murray via Storyful