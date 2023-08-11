A fire that broke out at a chemical wholesaler in Toronto, Ontario, on Friday, August 11, was brought under control after more than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze for hours, CBC reported.

Footage by Haady Mansoor shows the intense flames at the business on Vulcan Street in Etobicoke.

According to CBC, citing firefighters, the building housed motor oil and other vehicle fluids.

“The fire was very destructive and the heat, speaking to the crews, was intense,” said Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop, as reported by CBC. “This was one of the more significant fires that we have seen in this city in the last number of years,” he said.

Mayor Olivia Chow praised crews for “working around the clock”.

Credit: Haady Mansoor via Storyful