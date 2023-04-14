The vibrant colors of a superbloom of wildflowers in California were on full display in satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies on April 13.

Imagery taken from March into April shows colorful flower blooms dotting the landscape.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation said “spectacular wildflower blooms” were expected to attract thousands of people to the outdoors.

The phenomenon occurs when areas impacted by years-long drought receive high levels of precipitation, the department said.

Credit: ©2023 Maxar Technologies via Storyful