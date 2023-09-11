If you witnessed this incident, please contact state police at (757) 424-6800

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A driver involved in a road rage incident in Newport News captured it on video, and she shared that video with WAVY TV 10.

The incident unfolded Sunday, Sept. 10 around 10:40 a.m.

Virginia State Police confirm the victim was attempting to merge onto Interstate 64 eastbound, when she was involved in some sort of exchange with the driver of another vehicle merging at the same time. Whatever happened prompted the victim to start recording on her phone. As a result, she captured the moment the driver of the other vehicle, a 2011 Camaro, pulled up beside her and pointed a gun in her direction.

He does not fire the weapon. There were no injuries reported.

The video is only 11 seconds, but she clearly captured the gun and the driver’s face.

Image captured by Tishawna Banks, released by Virginia State Police

The driver of the Camaro took off. Meanwhile, the other driver pulled over and reported the incident, state police confirmed. Tishawna Banks also took to social media to try to find the other driver.

A trooper using information provided by Banks was able to identify 58-year-old Eugene Trujillo, a Newport News resident, as the driver with the gun. He was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm, reckless driving, assault, and reckless driving of vehicle in use of a firearm. According to a State Police spokesperson additional charges are pending. Trujillo is being held on no bond.

