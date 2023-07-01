SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 has obtained shocking footage of firefighters extinguishing a motorcycle fire at a gas station in Salisbury.

Salisbury fire has confirmed that they responded to a motorcycle fire at the BP on Jake Alexander Boulevard near Interstate 85 at around 11 a.m.

No one was injured as a result of the fire and the fire never reached the gasoline pumps at the station.

Jake Alexander Boulevard is Exit 75 on I-85. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

In the video, a large cloud of smoke can be seen from a distance down the road as a result of the motorcycle fire. The motorcycle was completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to successfully put out the blaze.