Newly released footage shows a heartwarming scene for a Vietnam veteran who was saluted by dozens of service members at Milwaukee airport on October 7.

The October “Flight of Champions” carried 220 of Wisconsin’s oldest veterans, supported by the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Milwaukee Brewers.

Jeanetta Parker-Perry, who is seen in this footage, is from Milwaukee and served in the Army from 1974-83, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight told Storyful.

“We salute our veterans for their service and their sacrifices…this weekend and every day of the year,” the organization wrote on X, ahead of Veterans Day on November 11.

Credit: Stars and Stripes Honor Flight via Storyful