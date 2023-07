Footage from a wildfire monitoring camera captured a vulture taking a moment next to the camera to pick at its feathers and look out at hazy skies in Napa County on Thursday, July 13.

The footage was captured by an ALERTCalifornia camera positioned at Atlas Peak in Napa County.

“That’s our latest vulture observer technology,” AlertCalifornia joked.

Credit: ALERTCalifornia/UC San Diego via Storyful