Around 20 families in Villa Carlos Paz, in Argentina’s central Cordoba province, were evacuated from their homes on October 10, as hundreds of firefighters battled a wildfire.

The fire started on October 9 in the Punilla Department of Cordoba, west of Villa Carlos Paz, local media reported.

One man was arrested over the incident, with local media reporting he was alleged to have lit a fire to make coffee.

Footage from Instagram user Pedro Spalla shows the fire near burning near a residential area.

Credit: Pedro Spalla via Storyful