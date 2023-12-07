A walrus demonstrated an impressive suction ability on Wednesday, December 5, at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington.

Footage posted to X by the zoo shows their walrus Lakina being fed capelin and herring through a plastic tube by a zookeeper.

“Walruses have an incredibly powerful suction ability! This enables them to create a vacuum-like seal when feeding on the ocean floor in the wild,” the post read.

According to the zoo’s website, walruses also use “their stiff whiskers to feel around the ocean floor for tasty clams.”

Credit: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium via Storyful