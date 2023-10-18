A pair of walruses enjoyed some Halloween-themed treats at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington, footage posted on October 14 shows.

Footage released on Facebook by the zoo shows their walruses Balzak and Lakina, who arrived at the zoo in November 2022, enjoy some pumpkin-shaped treats.

“Our walruses enjoyed delicious propeller clams and other fresh, restaurant-quality seafood shaped into a giant jack-o-lantern for enrichment,” the post read.

According to zoo’s official website, the treats were part of their annual ‘Zoo Boo’ event, which included pumpkin carving, costumes, and other Halloween treats for their animals.

Credit: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium via Storyful