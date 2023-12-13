Walruses at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium had a lot to say during feeding time in Tacoma, Washington, on Monday, December 11, footage shows.

Video released by the zoo captures some of the “unique vocalizations” made by the zoo’s “social” walruses, Balzak and Lakina. The two have been trained to make their surprising chirps, wheezes, and bellows on command from the staff.

According to the zoo, male walruses can roar as loud as 120 decibels, “one of the loudest sounds produced by marine mammals.”

Credit: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium via Storyful