The war on waste was being highlighted by a community group in Kerala, India, with a focus on protecting a crucial marine biodiversity hotspot from plastic and organic pollutants.

Video shared by Positive Change for Marine Life (PCFML), a non-profit organization based in Australia and also working across India and the Solomon Islands, shows “plastics being transformed into purposeful products” in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, which PCFML said then generates income for local communities.

“Single-use plastics are turned into purposeful products. Collected waste is brought into our Ocean innovation Hub. It is then segregated and washed by the waste management team. Hard plastics are shredded to make moulds for chairs. And the organic waste is turned into compost, which is then sold to nurseries as fertiliser,” PCFML explained in an Instagram post, marking World Environment Day.

Credit: Positive Change for Marine Life via Storyful