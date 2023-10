NORWALK, C.T. (WNCT) — Water washed on to a street in Norwalk, Connecticut, on Sunday, October 1, as coastal flooding affected the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a coastal flood advisory for Fairfield County in Connecticut and Westchester County in New York, with up to one foot of flooding possible in the area.

This footage by Soren Serrano shows flooding along Water Street in Norwalk on Sunday around noon.

Credit: Soren Serrano via Storyful