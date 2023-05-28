FLORIDA (WNCT) — A waterspout was spotted swirling along the coast of southern Florida on Friday, May 26, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of thunderstorms developing in the region.

This footage was captured by Twitter user @Hubery07 who said it was filmed from Anne’s Beach in Islamorada on Friday.

“It stayed offshore and disappeared about 15 minutes later,” they told Storyful, adding that no boats were nearby.

The NWS forecasted storms could bring up to 5 inches of rain to the area through Friday afternoon.

Credit: @Hubery07 via Storyful