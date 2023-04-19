Students at Staley High School in Kansas City, Missouri, led a solidarity walk on Tuesday, April 18, after their classmate Ralph Yarl was shot last week.

Around 1,500 students along with teachers and staff joined what they called the “unity walk” to show their support for Yarl, local news reported citing a school official.

This footage by Fred Herron shows a large group of students marching outside Staley High School in Kansas City. Students can be seen holding signs in support of Yarl and chanting “We love you, Ralph.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also joined the walk, according to a journalist at the scene.

Yarl, age 16, was shot last week when he accidentally rang the doorbell of the wrong house while trying to pick up his siblings, local news reported. Yarl was back at home and recovering from the gunshot injuries on Tuesday, TV station KSHB said.

Suspect Andrew Lester, age 84, was in custody, the Kansas City Police Department confirmed on Tuesday.

Credit: Fred Herron via Storyful