A litter of six-week-old African lion cubs at Werribee Open Range Zoo passed their first vet check with flying colors, the zoo said, as it revealed the animals’ sexes.

Footage released by Werribee Open Range Zoo shows the three cubs receiving shots and having their teeth checked.

The animals, two males and one female, were also weighed and microchipped.

This was the first time since their birth on June 4 that the cubs had been handled up close, the zoo said.

Werribee Open Range Zoo African River Trail keeper Danielle Ridgway said: “This is the first time we’ve been able to get an up-close look at the cubs because their experienced mother Nilo has been doing such a great job at raising them.”

“They have mastered the art of walking and now that they are on their feet, there is no stopping them. They also love investigating tree branches and logs that keepers are introducing to their den,” Ridgway said.

The cubs weighed in at about eight kilos (17.5 pounds) each, five times more than at birth, the zoo added.

The cubs and mom Nilo will be gradually introduced to the rest of the zoo’s pride and the public in the coming weeks.

