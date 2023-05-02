A West Virginia elementary school principal got a ‘beary’ big surprise while unlocking a dumpster, CCTV footage from Monday, May 1, shows.

James Marsh, principal of Zela Elementary School in Summersville, told Storyful he was removing a lock bar “designed to deter bears”, which evidently did not work, when the bear jumped out of the dumpster.

According to local reports, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources gave Marsh the dumpster lock because employees had been experiencing issues with bears.

Footage released by the Nicholas County Board of Education shows Marsh’s encounter with the dumpster-diving bear.

“I like wildlife and bears but prefer them more than an arm-length away,” Marsh told Storyful.

“Video surveillance later showed the bear squeezing in and out of the dumpster all weekend to dine,” Marsh said. “I guess it had a good meal and a nap, lol!”

Credit: Zela Elementary/Nicholas County Schools via Storyful