LOS ANGELES C.A. (WNCT) — Demonstrating members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) surrounded a black SUV trying to enter Universal Studios in Los Angeles on Monday, May 8, as strikes continued in California and New York.

Video captured by Juanie Fowlke shows demonstrators carrying signs and blocking a gate to the studio near James Stewart Avenue on Monday morning.

On May 2, productions for shows like Saturday Night Live were halted after failed negotiations between the guild and media companies for fair contracts with Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Discovery, Paramount, Sony, NBC Universal, and Disney.

Other protests were scheduled outside Disney and Warner Bros studios in Burbank, and at studios in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens, on Monday.

