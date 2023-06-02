A white bison was born in Bear River State Park, Wyoming, earlier this May, as the result of a mix of cattle and bison genetics, the park said.

The baby bison, which is yet to be named, was born to two-year-old mother Wyoming Hope, also white in color.

According to the park, the bisons’ color is due to a small amount of cattle genetics, “rather than a fluke like albinism or leucism.”

The baby bison’s sex has yet to be determined, Park Superintendent Tyfani Sager told local news, with the calf being just too fluffy to tell so far.

Credit: Bear River State Park via Storyful