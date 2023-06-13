Sixteen southern white rhinos have arrived at Garamba National Park, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, 17 years after the park’s last white rhino was poached, African Parks said.

Footage from African Parks shows the animals arriving by plane at Doko International Airport before being released at Garamba National Park.

The animals came from the Beyond Phinda Private Game Reserve in South Africa, African Parks said.

The translocation of the 16 southern white rhinos is part of a longer project which African Parks hopes will result in breeding.

African Parks CEO Peter Fearnhead said: “Efforts to save the northern white rhino was a case of ‘too little too late’ and should never be allowed to happen again. Now that Garamba is a safe location and has proper protection in place, this reintroduction is the start of a process whereby southern white rhino, as the closest genetic alternative, can fulfil the role of the northern white rhino in the landscape.”

The southern white rhino is classed as “Near Threatened” on the IUCN Red List, with an estimated 10,080 alive.

Credit: African Parks via Storyful