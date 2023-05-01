Wild weather disrupted the second day of the 7 Mile Offshore Grand Prix in Marathon, Florida, on Sunday, April 30, as rough seas caused several powerboats to flip.

Footage recorded by Bing Zirkelbach shows two separate incidents of boats being flipped over.

One shows two people flying out of the cockpit.

Organizers had initially postponed day two of the grand prix due to poor weather conditions.

A Tornado Watch and Wind Advisory was in place for the Florida Keys on Sunday, but was cancelled by 1 pm.

Racing went ahead but was cancelled after several boats flipped over, speedonthewater.com reported.

Reports did not indicate whether anyone was injured in the incidents.

Credit: Bing Zirkelbach via Storyful