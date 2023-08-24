ROMANIA (WNCT) — More than 300 firefighters, including a team sent from Romania, were at the scene of a wildfire that was still burning in southeast France on Tuesday, August 22, days after it first broke out, BFMTV reported.

Footage taken by a volunteer group shows aerial firefighting efforts underway as smoke billows from a hillside in Charousse in the Hautes-Alpes department.

According to 20 Minutes, the fire was one of the largest in France this summer.

The fire broke out as a late-season heatwave gripped the country.

Credit: Fire Chaser 13 via Storyful