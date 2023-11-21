MARION COUNTY, T.N. (WNCT) — A wildfire that broke out overnight on Whitwell Mountain in Marion County, Tennessee, had grown to 125 acres as of Monday morning, November 20, officials said.

A total of 125 acres were burning on the mountain as of 11:30 am Monday, with 33 personnel dispatched to fight the fire, according to the state’s official fire website.

Officials said no residential structures were endangered as of Monday morning, but asked that people avoid parts of Highway 28, where a firefighting helicopter was gathering water from a pond.

Shannon Stockwell filmed this footage on Monday.

“Pray for all of the first responders fighting this fire. Pray they get it out soon,” Stockwell wrote on Facebook.

Credit: Shannon Stockwell via Storyful