PORTUGAL — A wildfire in the Cascais municipality of Portugal was brought under control on Wednesday, July 26, local government said.

Around 700 firefighters attended the blaze in the Alcabideche area of Cascais on Tuesday afternoon, local media reported.

Firefighters remained on scene on Wednesday, the report added.

The municipality of Cascais is located around 20 miles from the Portuguese capital of Lisbon.

Footage recorded by Marcelo Freitas shows the fire burning on Tuesday, July 25.

Marcelo Freitas via Storyful