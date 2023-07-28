Local authorities issued evacuation orders to residents in southern California’s Terwilliger Valley on Friday, July 28, as a wildfire continued to grow in the area.

According to local reports, the Bonny fire almost doubled in size since starting on Thursday.

Footage posted by an ALERTCalifornia camera positioned at Toro Peak shows smoke from the fire on Friday.

By Friday afternoon, the wildfire burned 1,200 acres and was five percent contained, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Credit: ALERTCalifornia/UC San Diego via Storyful