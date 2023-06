A “gradual improvement” of air quality was expected in New York City on Thursday, June 8, after dense wildfire smoke from Canada descended on the city on Wednesday, NYC Mayor Eric Adams said.

Footage captured by cinematographer Justin Festejo shows hazy conditions in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon as a result of the smoke.

An air-quality alert was extended for sensitive groups into Friday, officials said.

Credit: Justin Festejo via Storyful