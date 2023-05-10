ALBERTA, CANADA (WNCT) — Efforts continued to battle wildfires across Alberta, Canada, on Tuesday May 9, as almost 30,000 residents were forced to evacuate the region.

Footage captured by Velma Laboucan shows large smoke plumes from the Paskwa fire near Little Red River Cree Nation in Fox Lake on May 3. Laboucan told Storyful that she was helping evacuees and that evacuations were still ongoing on Tuesday.

Local media reported that thousands of people from indigenous communities in the region were forced to evacuate their homes due to the fires, which burned an estimated 1,500 square miles.

By Tuesday afternoon, 89 active wildfires were burning in the province, according to official fire information.

Credit: Velma Laboucan via Storyful