Officials ordered evacuations on May 14 as a wildfire broke out in Hay River, in the Northwest Territories of Canada, according to reports.

The wildfire, which “grew from nothing to a giant smoke plume in the space of hours,” also triggered the evacuation of the Katł’odeeche First Nation, Cabin Radio said.

Footage taken by Lj Duford shows smoke hanging over downtown Hay River on Sunday.

“Looking like a scene straight out of an Alfred Hitchcock movie,” Duford wrote on Facebook. “Praying that our firefighters can get it under control (and for rain!)”

By 11:05 pm, the Town of Hay River was placed under an evacuation order after the fire jumped the Hay River, according to a timeline provided by Cabin Radio.



In Alberta, fire services were battling 89 active wildfires as of Monday.

Credit: Lj Duford via Storyful