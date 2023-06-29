Wildlife experts rescued and released a mother dolphin and her calf after they were trapped in a pond system near the Louisiana coast for at least a year, the Audubon Nature Institute’s Coastal Wildlife Network said.

The Audubon’s Coastal Wildlife Network had been monitoring the pair for more than a year, waiting for the calf to be old enough to move to open sea, the experts said. They were presumed to have been stranded by the storm surge from Hurricane Ida, which hit the coast in autumn 2021.

The pond had sufficient food but no access to the Gulf of Mexico.

On June 17, a team rescued the mother and calf and moved them out to open sea, the institute said.

Credit: Audobon Nature Institute via Storyful