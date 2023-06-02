The Prince and Princess of Wales were seen at the St Regis hotel in Amman, Jordan, ahead of the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein and Rajwa Khaled on June 1.

The visit of William and Kate was not listed in the Royal Diary.

The wedding was to be attended by several royal guests from across Europe and Asia, and state officials including US First Lady Jill Biden.

Footage from AlAnoud Azab shows the Prince and Princess of Wales entering a bar in the St Regis hotel in Amman.

Credit: AlAnoud Azab via Storyful